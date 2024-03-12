Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Brian Slocum Buys 1,888 Shares of Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65.

Fortis stock opened at C$54.00 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$62.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2504604 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.54.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

