Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortrea Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.