Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 891,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Gaia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

