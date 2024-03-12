Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,286.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,286 ($16.48) and last traded at GBX 1,274.80 ($16.33), with a volume of 64738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

