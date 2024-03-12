Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $146.67. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,394. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

See Also

