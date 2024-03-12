Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 43 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.6 %

LULU opened at $457.76 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.75.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

