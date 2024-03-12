Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 11,131 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $5,578,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

