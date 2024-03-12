Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,226.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 197,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after buying an additional 182,332 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in ResMed by 19.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 284.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $189.84 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

