Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $314,000 Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,410,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,715,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock opened at $236.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.16 and its 200-day moving average is $243.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

