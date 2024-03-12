Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $345,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 847,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MFC opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

