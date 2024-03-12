Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $250.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.95 and its 200-day moving average is $233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. WD-40’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

