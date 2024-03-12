Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $385,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,667,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,580,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 164,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $106.91.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.