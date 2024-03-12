Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $359,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

