Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1,034.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $4,237,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $467.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.75 and a 12 month high of $768.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.37 and a 200 day moving average of $558.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cable One

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.