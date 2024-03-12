Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 405 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Q2 were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after buying an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $49,782.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,117.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $49,782.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,117.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $367,316.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 257,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,615.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,044 shares of company stock worth $15,299,067. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

