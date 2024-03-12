Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 684 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

