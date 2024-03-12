Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Cytokinetics stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.69. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cytokinetics Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cytokinetics
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.