Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.69. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

