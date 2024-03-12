Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $292,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $233.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $241.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

