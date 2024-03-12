Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $305,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 239,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 64,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.12.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

