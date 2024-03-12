Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
