Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

