Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,089 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,225 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

