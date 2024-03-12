Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AAR by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

AIR stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

