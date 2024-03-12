Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SXC stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

