Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

