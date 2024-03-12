Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,020 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

