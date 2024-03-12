Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $334,000 Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,345,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $202.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.31. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

