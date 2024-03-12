Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Omnicell by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

