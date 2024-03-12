Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,745 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

