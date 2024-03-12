Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,751 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Open Lending from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Open Lending Trading Down 1.0 %

LPRO opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $853.56 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.01. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

