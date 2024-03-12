Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAY opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

