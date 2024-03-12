Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,432 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Grab worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $40,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.92.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

