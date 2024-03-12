Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Timothy R. White Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $93.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

