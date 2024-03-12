Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (GECCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on March 31st

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of GECCO stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $24.98.
