Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
