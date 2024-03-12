Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.72

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.72 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 137.60 ($1.76). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.77), with a volume of 3,357,495 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 328.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 54.81 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.72.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 2,380.95%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.