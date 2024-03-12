Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard Buys 4,705 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard bought 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greif Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GEF stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Greif’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Greif by 162,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

