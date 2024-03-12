Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Buys 10,417 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,608.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.
Grove Collaborative Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of GROV opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
