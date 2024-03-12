Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Buys 10,417 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,608.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 14th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

Shares of GROV opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grove Collaborative by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grove Collaborative by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grove Collaborative by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Grove Collaborative by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

