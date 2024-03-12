GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 17,132 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after buying an additional 1,100,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after buying an additional 929,585 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after buying an additional 1,802,959 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 2,169,132 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after buying an additional 1,504,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,093 shares of company stock valued at $540,074. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of LZ stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LegalZoom.com

About LegalZoom.com

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.