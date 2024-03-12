GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

