GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 39,273 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

