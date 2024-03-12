GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $817,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Lyft Trading Down 2.8 %

Lyft stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.