GTS Securities LLC Acquires 14,935 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $85.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

