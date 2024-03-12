GTS Securities LLC Acquires 73,450 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,450 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned about 7.13% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000.

NASDAQ:CLSC opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.6504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

