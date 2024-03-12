GTS Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 39,449 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.