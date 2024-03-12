GTS Securities LLC Boosts Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the second quarter worth $323,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

CLSA opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $20.11.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Dividend Announcement

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

