GTS Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned about 1.99% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXD. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the third quarter worth $1,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth $911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter worth $772,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Down 0.2 %

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.