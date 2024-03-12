GTS Securities LLC Buys 34,413 Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 6.68% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

