GTS Securities LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,177 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $528,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWB opened at $281.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $285.22. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

