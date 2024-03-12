GTS Securities LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned about 1.99% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth approximately $772,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DXD opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.