GTS Securities LLC Invests $1.90 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

